DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.36% from the stock’s current price.

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Get DoorDash alerts:

NYSE DASH traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.49. 14,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a one year low of $135.38 and a one year high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.