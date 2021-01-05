DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $3.30 on Monday, hitting $142.49. 14,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $135.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.50.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.