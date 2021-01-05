DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $3.30 on Monday, hitting $142.49. 14,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $135.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

