DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $135.38 and a 1-year high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

