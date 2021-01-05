DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, 140166 started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $135.38 and a 12-month high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.