DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of DASH stock traded up $3.30 on Monday, hitting $142.49. 14,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $135.38 and a 52 week high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.