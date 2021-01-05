DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.27% from the company’s current price.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $3.30 on Monday, reaching $142.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $135.38 and a 52-week high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.