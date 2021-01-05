Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Dorman Products worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $100.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.74.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DORM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

