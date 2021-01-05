Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $138.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

DOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.18.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV opened at $123.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Dover has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $127.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,495 shares of company stock worth $7,620,627. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dover by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 113.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 60.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.