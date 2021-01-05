Dragon Coins Hits Market Cap of $14.19 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 111.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $14.19 million and $211.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 280.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00042417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00036780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.00327878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00025153 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.