Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) Shares Gap Down to $2.32

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.32, but opened at $2.14. Dragon Victory International shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 472 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Dragon Victory International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

