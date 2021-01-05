Dragonchain (DRGN) Trading 24.7% Higher This Week

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $20.86 million and $169,109.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00042186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00035972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00328719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024955 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,997,646 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

