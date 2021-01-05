DragonVein Price Down 25.4% This Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $13.44 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,879.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.27 or 0.01228662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00050088 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00201459 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000256 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

