DreamTeam Token Price Hits $0.0161 (DREAM)

DreamTeam Token (CURRENCY:DREAM) traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, DreamTeam Token has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DreamTeam Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna and Liquid. DreamTeam Token has a market cap of $585,371.70 and $9,626.00 worth of DreamTeam Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DreamTeam Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00042739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.51 or 0.00339260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036632 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00025127 BTC.

DreamTeam Token Profile

DREAM is a token. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. DreamTeam Token’s total supply is 55,191,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,442 tokens. DreamTeam Token’s official Twitter account is @DREAM_Ecosystem . The official website for DreamTeam Token is token.dreamteam.gg . The Reddit community for DreamTeam Token is /r/dreamteamgg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DreamTeam Token

DreamTeam Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DreamTeam Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DreamTeam Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DreamTeam Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DreamTeam Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DreamTeam Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.