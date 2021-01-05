Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $65,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.75. 2,498,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

