Dukemount Capital Plc (DKE.L) (LON:DKE) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Dukemount Capital Plc (DKE.L) (LON:DKE)’s stock price traded up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01). 20,184,210 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 6,167,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.18 million and a P/E ratio of -7.05.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Dart sold 97,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £970,000 ($1,267,311.21).

Dukemount Capital Plc, formerly known as Black Eagle Capital PLC, is a real estate investment firm. Previously, it operated as a venture capital firm specializing in seed investments. Dukemount Capital Plc is based in London, United Kingdom.

