Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Trading Up 5.3%

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 463,381 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 395,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLTH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $335.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

