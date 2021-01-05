Dune Network (DUN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $259,226.00

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Dune Network has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dune Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Dune Network has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $259,226.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00027972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00116710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00260559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00482276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00049928 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00251588 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Dune Network’s total supply is 450,704,939 coins and its circulating supply is 352,938,541 coins. The official message board for Dune Network is medium.com/dune-network . Dune Network’s official website is dune.network

