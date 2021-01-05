Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,299.87

Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,299.87 and traded as low as $1,215.00. Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) shares last traded at $1,245.00, with a volume of 164,543 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,123.75 ($14.68).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,212.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,299.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.04. The stock has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 29.02.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

