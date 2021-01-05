Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €31.32 ($36.84).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) stock opened at €33.70 ($39.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 63.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.80. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a one year high of €34.18 ($40.21).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

