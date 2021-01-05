Dusk Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $935,564.00 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and $935,564.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00042980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $117.30 or 0.00348429 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00037857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,823,191 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.