DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) fell 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

Get DXI Capital alerts:

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for DXI Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXI Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.