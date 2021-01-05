Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.42. 176,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 150,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dyadic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a market cap of $148.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.16.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 539.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Dyadic International by 542.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dyadic International by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dyadic International by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dyadic International by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 19.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

