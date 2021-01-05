Dynamic (DYN) Reaches Market Cap of $8.14 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $8.14 million and $53,538.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,855.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.59 or 0.03165188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.27 or 0.00461569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.85 or 0.01225362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.00395025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020882 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00177512 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,237,915 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.