DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RWEOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Societe Generale cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 0.83. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $44.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 69.17% and a return on equity of 0.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

