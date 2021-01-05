DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on RWEOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Societe Generale cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 0.83. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $44.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.
