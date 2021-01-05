E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,600 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 114.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for 0.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 235.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025 in the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $437.64 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $455.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $420.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.57. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 0.90.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

