E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Acquires 87,778 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 387.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,778 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for about 3.6% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at $1,544,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth $2,540,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $96.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.52. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $103.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 20.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

