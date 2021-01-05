E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab comprises 0.9% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at $54,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 118.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZLAB stock opened at $129.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.66. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $135.66.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZLAB. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

