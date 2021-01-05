E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises 1.1% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $977.80 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BOCOM International initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. HSBC downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

