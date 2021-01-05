E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Huazhu Group accounts for 1.2% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $53.66.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

