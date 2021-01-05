E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 133.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.6% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

Shares of MSFT opened at $217.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

