E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Invests $1.89 Million in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. XPeng comprises approximately 0.7% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPEV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

XPeng stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.11 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

