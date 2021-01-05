E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Sells 4,302 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 1.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $38.95.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. New Street Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

