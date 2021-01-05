E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Takes Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. KE comprises approximately 0.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,441,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth $956,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth $15,840,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth $3,888,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. China International Capital began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 86 Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KE in a report on Monday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on KE in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

NYSE BEKE opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.