e-Gulden Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000825 BTC on major exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $13.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.91 or 0.00468336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 150.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000201 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,971,605 coins and its circulating supply is 17,149,294 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.