E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2021


E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.ON SE (EOAN.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.79 ($12.69).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €9.15 ($10.77) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.62. E.ON SE has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

