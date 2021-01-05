E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.ON SE (EOAN.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.79 ($12.69).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €9.15 ($10.77) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.62. E.ON SE has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

