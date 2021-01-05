e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX) Shares Gap Down to $17.20

e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.20, but opened at $16.25. e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 1,073,526 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £71.53 million and a PE ratio of -17.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 36.70 and a quick ratio of 35.91.

In related news, insider Trevor Mervyn Jones purchased 33,417 shares of e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £5,346.72 ($6,985.52).

e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.

