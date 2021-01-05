Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.92

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and traded as high as $29.69. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 102 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $101.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 24.94%.

In other Eagle Financial Services news, Director Thomas T. Byrd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,450.00. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

