Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Up 9.1%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) shares shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.41 and last traded at $46.35. 369,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 387,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EAR. William Blair began coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.20.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 million. Analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

