easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 875 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 875 ($11.43) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Davy Research cut shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Liberum Capital raised easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 881.95 ($11.52).

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock opened at GBX 758.40 ($9.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 824.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 648.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In other news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Insiders acquired 10,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,102 in the last ninety days.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

