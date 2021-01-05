Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) vs. Enterprise Informatics (OTCMKTS:EINF) Financial Contrast

Enterprise Informatics (OTCMKTS:EINF) and Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Enterprise Informatics alerts:

76.9% of Ebix shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.2% of Enterprise Informatics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Ebix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Enterprise Informatics has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebix has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Enterprise Informatics and Ebix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Informatics 0 0 0 0 N/A Ebix 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ebix has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.36%. Given Ebix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ebix is more favorable than Enterprise Informatics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enterprise Informatics and Ebix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Informatics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ebix $580.61 million 2.04 $96.72 million N/A N/A

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Informatics.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Informatics and Ebix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Informatics N/A N/A N/A Ebix 17.20% 18.84% 7.31%

Summary

Ebix beats Enterprise Informatics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Informatics

Enterprise Informatics, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a suite of integrated document, configuration, and records management software products. It primarily offers eB, an integrated suite, which enables organizations to create, capture, store, manage, share, and distribute critical business information regarding their customers, products, assets, and processes. The eB suite also enables to maintain information about the configuration of its products, assets, and infrastructures. It serves local governments, petrochemicals, utilities, manufacturing, and transportation industries. The company offers its products and services through direct sales force, third-party value added resellers, system integrators, and OEMs principally in the United States and Europe. It was formerly known as Spescom Software, Inc. and changed its name to Enterprise Informatics, Inc. in April 2007. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in San Diego, California. Enterprise Informatics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bentley Systems, Incorporated.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc. provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions. The company operates P&C exchanges primarily in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which facilitates the exchange of insurance data between brokers and insurance carriers with a focus on the areas of personal and commercial lines. Its exchange related products and services include travel exchanges and money transfer services; foreign exchange and outward remittance services; consumer bill payment services; gift cards for consumers that can be redeemed at various merchants; and technology services for various providers in the areas of lending, wealth and asset management, travel, and logistics. The company's insurance exchanges related products and services include SaaS platform and related services; licensing of software; and professional services comprising setting up, customization, training, or consulting. Its risk compliance solutions cover and certificates of insurance creation and tracking; consulting services comprising project management and development; and business process outsourcing services, including domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements. Ebix, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Data Glove Technologies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Informatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Informatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.