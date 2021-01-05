Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBRPY opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. Ebro Foods has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

