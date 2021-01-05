Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) (TSE:EFH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.55

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) (TSE:EFH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $1.49. Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 2,900 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.13 million and a PE ratio of -7.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) (TSE:EFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.49 million for the quarter.

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites automobile and personal property insurance. The Commercial Lines segment designs and underwrites commercial property and automobile insurance.

