Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG) Trading Up 3.7%

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:EOG) was up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 97,367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 92,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75.

About Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a working interest in the Orinduik block in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

