EDC Blockchain (EDC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $518,308.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, DDEX, LocalTrade and DigiFinex. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $2.40 million and $518,308.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,272.66 or 0.99791319 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017096 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009973 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00072295 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 93.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, DDEX, Bit-Z, P2PB2B and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.