Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC) Shares Gap Up to $67.40

Shares of Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.40, but opened at $70.00. Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) shares last traded at $65.85, with a volume of 11,867 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.39. The stock has a market cap of £139.15 million and a PE ratio of 12.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L)’s payout ratio is currently 1.09%.

In other Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) news, insider Robin Archibald purchased 14,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £9,957.39 ($13,009.39).

About Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

