Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Up 7.3%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.89 and last traded at $76.84. Approximately 1,518,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,828,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.59.

EDIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $800,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,770 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

