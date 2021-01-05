EDUCare Market Cap Achieves $1.48 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One EDUCare token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EDUCare has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $167,656.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00041878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00323651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00024784 BTC.

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a token. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

