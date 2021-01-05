Edward Harris Fenster Sells 54,092 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $3,821,599.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,575,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,309,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $3,589,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,964 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $747,630.36.

On Monday, December 21st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 127,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $8,012,791.22.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 10,941 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $675,716.16.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6,991.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. Sunrun’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

