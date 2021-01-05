Eidoo Trading Up 16.6% This Week (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Eidoo token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eidoo has a market cap of $43.06 million and approximately $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eidoo has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eidoo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00045214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00366448 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00024940 BTC.

Eidoo Token Profile

EDO is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.