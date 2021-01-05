Eight Capital Raises Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target to C$6.00

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$4.75 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Laurentian lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

CTS stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 759,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,882. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$5.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$189.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$217.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

